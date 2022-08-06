Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice President of India. Taking to social media, Singh said, "His long public life, wide experience & deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation." On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Upper House will definitely benefit from Dhankar's experience and close understanding of the ground issues.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning Vice Presidential polls; tweets "His long public life, wide experience & deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I'm confident that he'll make an exceptional VP & RS Chairman." pic.twitter.com/lLOU4NcTz9 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice President of India; tweets "The Upper House will definitely benefit from his experience & close understanding of the ground issues." pic.twitter.com/ygjYhxs5uF — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

