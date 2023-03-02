The counting of votes for the Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 began at 8 am today. As per the early trends, DMK-Congress candidate EV KS Elangovan is leading by 10,000+ votes. Going by the trends, it seems unlikely that AIADMK can regain votes now. Stay tuned for more updates. Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023: DMK-Congress Candidate EV KS Elangovan Leads in Postal Ballots With 62 Votes.

Congress Candidate Leads by 10,000 Plus Votes

In Erode East bypoll Congress candidate is leading by 10000+ votes. It is unlikely AIADMK can regain now. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 2, 2023

