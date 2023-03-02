The counting of votes for the Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 began at 8 am today. As per the early trends, EV KS Elangovan is leading in postal votes by securing 62 while AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu has so far received 35 votes. Stay tuned for more updates. Erode Assembly By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: DMK-Congress Candidate EV KS Elangovan Leading in Postal Ballots.

DMK-Congress Candidate Leads in Postal Ballots

