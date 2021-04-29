The India Today Exit Poll for Assam predicts 75-85 assembly seats for the BJP, followed by the Congress-led alliance with 40-50 seats and 1-4 for other parties, which include Asom Gana Parishad among others.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)