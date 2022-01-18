The Congress party on Tuesday released the list of candidates for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. For the Bicholim constituency, Meghashyam Raut has been named. For the Calangute constituency, Michael Lobo has been named as a candidate. From Canacona, Janardan Bhandari will contest while Lavu Mamlekar will contest from the Marcaim constituency.

Check List Here:

The candidates selected by the Central Election Committee for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Goa pic.twitter.com/jU4530g1zj — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 18, 2022

