The election commission will declare the Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 today. Counting votes will begin at 8 am for the 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly. A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray. The election for the legislative assembly of Karnataka was held on May 10 with the results of the Vidhan Sabha polls being declared today. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting Across 36 Centres to Decide Fate of 2,615 Candidates.

Counting of Votes To Start at 8 AM

#KarnatakaElectionResults | Counting of votes to start at 8 am for 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. 2,615 candidates are in the fray. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

