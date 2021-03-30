Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Left Leaders Behave Like Junior-Level Goons, BJP Will Stop Violence, Says PM Narendra Modi in Palakkad

Left parties have been in power here many times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level goons. Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked and beaten. BJP govt in Kerala will stop this violence: PM Modi in Kerala's Palakkad pic.twitter.com/Ta0kIIHAwF — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

#WATCH | These parties (of UDF & LDF) are ashamed of the culture of our land. Their leaders abuse our traditions & ethos. LDF govt should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening: PM Modi in Palakkad pic.twitter.com/Ci9Ec1ZGVe — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)