Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde on Saturday said that the NCP is planning to finish off Shiv Sena. "Ex NCP MLAs whom we defeated were being given Rs 3 Bn. We all MLAs repeatedly complained to CM about the injustice by NCP but to no avail," he said. Shinde further said that all the MLAs urged Eknath Shinde to play this big role in order to save Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar will hold a press conference, virtually, today evening.

Check tweets:

NCP is planning to finish off Shiv Sena. Ex NCP MLAs whom we defeated were being given Rs 3 Bn. We all MLAs repeatedly complained to CM about the injustice by NCP but to no avail. So we urged Eknath Shinde to play this big role to save Shiv Sena: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Shinde pic.twitter.com/jQhOqbST1s — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar to hold a press conference, virtually, today evening. He is currently camping with other rebel MLAs in Guwahati, Assam (File photo) pic.twitter.com/yAkLv5s8Tj — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)