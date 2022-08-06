NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won the Vice Presidential election by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. Lok Sabha Gen-Secy Utpal K Singh said, "While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election."

Check tweet:

NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar declared the Vice President of India pic.twitter.com/SwxtHArqxK — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

