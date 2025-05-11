Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday praised the Indian armed forces for their unmatched bravery amid rapidly changing developments over the past 24 hours. Reacting to the surprise ceasefire announcement made by U.S. President Donald Trump, Pilot said this marked the first time such a declaration had come directly from the U.S. President, raising concerns about efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue. “The Indian armed forces have once again proven that they are second to none,” Pilot stated. “But the way events have unfolded in the last 24 hours is noteworthy. We were taken aback when President Trump announced the ceasefire on social media. This is the first time such an announcement has been made by a U.S. President, and the language used is worth paying attention to.” Pilot warned that this move could be seen as an attempt to bring international attention to Kashmir, something India has traditionally opposed. He reiterated the Congress party’s long-standing demand for a special session of Parliament to reaffirm India's stance on Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). “The Congress has been demanding that we call a special session of Parliament and reassert the 1994 resolution passed unanimously by all parties, which declared PoJK an integral part of India and committed to taking it back,” he added. India Confirms Ceasefire Deal With Pakistan; Both Countries Reach Understanding to Stop Firing and Military Action, Says S Jaishankar.

Sachin Pilot Urges Special Parliament Session After Donald Trump Announces India-Pakistan Ceasefire

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...The Indian armed forces have again shown that they are second to none... The chain of events in the last 24 hours has changed rapidly. We were surprised by the fact that US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, it… pic.twitter.com/tcXTYzSemp — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)