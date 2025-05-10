India has officially confirmed a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan after both countries reached an understanding to halt cross-border firing and military action along the Line of Control (LoC). This breakthrough was announced by Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, on social media earlier today. In his statement, Jaishankar confirmed: “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.” He further emphasised India’s strong position on terrorism, adding:“India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.” ‘Full and Immediate Ceasefire’: Donald Trump Claims Major Diplomatic Breakthrough As India and Pakistan Reportedly Agree To End Hostilities Following US-Brokered Talks.

Both Countries Reach an Understanding to Stop Firing and Military Action

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)