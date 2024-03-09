The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will be joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar confirmed on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Up until 2018, the TDP was an integral component of NDA alliance. However, N Chandrababu Naidu, who was Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister at the time, chose to leave the party due to worries over funding for the state. With elections approaching, it seems that both parties are willing to work together as long as they can come to an amicable agreement on seat-sharing. N Chandrababu Naidu Arrest: TDP Leaders and Workers Stage Protest Against Former Andhra Pradesh CM's Arrest in Tirupati (Watch Videos).

Telugu Desam Party to Join BJP-led NDA

"Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is joining NDA," confirms TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar pic.twitter.com/TAcR8Psk2g — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

