New Delhi, January 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the UP assembly polls from Gorakhpur City seat, confirmed the BJP on Saturday. Releasing the first and second list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP finally ended speculations about the seat that UP CM Yogi Adityanath would be contesting from. Gorakhpur has been Yogi Adityanath's political hometown.

Uttar Pradesh | CM Yogi Adityanath to contest UP Polls from Gorakhpur: BJP pic.twitter.com/AhVZojoOLt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

