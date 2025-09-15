The Uttar Pradesh state unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled senior leader Gaurishankar Agrahari after a video showing him in a compromising position with a minor girl went viral. The video, reportedly recorded about a week ago in the Bansi tehsil area of Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, surfaced on social media Sunday evening, causing a stir in political circles and outrage. Acting swiftly, the BJP's state leadership expelled Agrahari, the district vice-president, in a move to distance itself from the scandal. A statement from the party emphasised that such conduct is "unacceptable" and goes against the party's dignity and ideals.

The police have launched an investigation. CO Bansi, Mayank Dwivedi, said that the girl's age is being verified through documentation, and her statement will be recorded. If she's confirmed to be a minor, Agrahari will face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in addition to other serious offences. Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Claims Political Conspiracy After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing, Groping Woman Dancer; Blames MLA Ketakee Singh (Watch Videos).

यूपी के जिला सिद्धार्थनगर में BJP के जिला उपाध्यक्ष गौरीशंकर अग्रहरि का घिनौना Video सामने आया है। वो एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ गलत काम करता दिख रहा है। BJP ने गौरीशंकर को पार्टी से निकाला। pic.twitter.com/iSZY37FzIo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 15, 2025

