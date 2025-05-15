A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a 70-year-old BJP leader, Babban Singh, kissing and groping a woman dancer at a wedding in Bihar. Speaking to the media about the matter, Singh vehemently denied the allegations, claiming the video was doctored as part of a political conspiracy. He accused fellow BJP MLA Ketakee Singh’s supporters of orchestrating the plot to defame him, citing his connection to UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh. Babban Singh said the incident happened around 20 days ago, and he was targeted due to rivalries within the party. He has announced plans to file a legal complaint to prove his innocence. Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Seen Kissing, Grabbing Orchestra Girl's Breasts in Viral Clip, Alleges Political Conspiracy in Clarification.

Babban Singh Blames MLA Ketakee Singh for Viral Video

BJP leader Baban Singh is now looking for justice. In his every media interaction, He claims UP transport Minister Dayashankar Singh is his relative. pic.twitter.com/RdPNLTIXTt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 15, 2025

Babban Singh Obscene Video

