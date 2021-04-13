While addressing a rally on Tuesday, Home Minister and BJP Leader Amit Shah lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and said, "TMC Vote Bank is Outsider, Infiltrators.":

#WATCH: HM-BJP leader Amit Shah says, "Didi calls me an outsider. She calls PM an outsider. Didi, I'll tell you who's outsider. Communists' ideology is outsider, brought from China-Russia. Congress' leadership is outsider, came from Italy. TMC vote bank is outsider, infiltrators" pic.twitter.com/cM3fx30qJo — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

