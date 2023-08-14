Antonela Roccuzzo has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media along with Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera. Antonela is also seen posing with her husband and football legend Lionel Messi in the pictures. Antonela is seen in a black bralette top paired with glossy green trousers styled with a black belt. Elena Agara is seen in a white bodysuit paired with white pants while Victoria Beckham is seen in stylish black attire. Footballer Lionel Messi was spotted in a blue t-shirt paired with white trousers. He accessorised the look with a stylish watch. Lionel Messi's Sexy Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Rocks Tiny Bikini on Fun Beach Vacation, View Pics of The Gorgeous Couple.

Here's Antonela's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)