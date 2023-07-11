Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo are currently on vacation. The star footballer's wife took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her and Leo Messi on a beach. The couple looks stunning in the pictures. Antonela is seen in a pastel purple bikini while Lionel Messi is seen in black shorts. The couple is seen walking hand in hand on the beach. "Paraiso [sic]," Antonela Roccuzzo wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Lionel Messi Set To Be Unveiled As Inter Miami Player on THIS Date, See Details Here.

