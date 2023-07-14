Aditi Rao Hydari has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a gorgeous plum floral print shirt. Her middle-parted open-hair look styled by Mitesh Rajani serves major hairstyle goals. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with stylish pearl earrings. Her kohled eye makeup added a glam quotient to the look. Aditi looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her latest photos. Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns in Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Look in Latest Photoshoot (See Pics).

Here's Aditi Rao Hydari's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

