Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute style diva! The Hey Sinamika actress took to her Instagram handle to share stunning photos of her latest photoshoot, where she recreated Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn's signature look. "In a world full of kardashians be an Audrey [sic]," Aditi captioned the stylish Instagram post. The Bollywood actor is seen in a strapless white dress paired with white heels. Aditi styled her hair in a bun and short bangs. Her pearl earrings, winged eyeliner and red lipstick shade added a glam quotient to the look. Aditi Rao Hydari Oozes Elegance in Golden Saree, Check Pictures of Hey Sinamika Actress.

Check Aditi Rao Hydari's Style Here:

