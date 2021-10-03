Alaya F has been treating her fans with some really gorgeous bikini pics off late. The actress, who celebrated her birthday in Maldives, took to Instagram to treat her fans with another bikini picture. The actress, who is seen wearing an orange bikini, can be seen eating food while enjoying the pool.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)