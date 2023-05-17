Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show in Seoul, South Korea and looked stunning in her Gucci dress, slicked bag ponytail and transparent that was indeed empty. She shared photos from the event where she was also seen sitting with IU, Dakota Johnson, Marco Bizzarri and Blake Lee. Another snap showed her enjoying a slice of pizza in the car. Alia Bhatt and IU Spotted Sitting Together at Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show in Seoul! View Pics and Videos Inside.

Alia Bhatt's Time at Gucci Cruise 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)