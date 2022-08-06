Preggers Alia Bhatt exactly knows how to turn heads with her style statement. As the Brahmastra star's latest OOTD while promoting her film is super comfy. The mom-to-be took to social media and shared a series of clicks that see her slaying in a brownish wrap dress which flaunts her baby bump. From the baggy sleeves, oversized vibe to her stunning makeup game, Alia looks gorg in her latest maternity wear. Check it out. Alia Bhatt Flaunts Baby Bump Alongside Hubby Ranbir Kapoor as They Kickstart Brahmastra Promotions.

Alia Bhatt in Wrap Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)