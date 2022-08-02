Alia Bhatt is giving some major maternity style goals through her gorgeous outfits that are just perfect for a stylish mom-to-be. The Darlings actress dropped pictures in sea green velvet kaftan dress and made her look all chic and comfy. Her exquisite attire with a V neckline and quirky patterns went beautifully well with her statement rings and oxidised jhumkas. Everything aside, her pregnancy glow is the best of all! View pics of the B-town beauty who is on fleek with her glam picks and modish style. Alia Bhatt Is Cynosure of All Eyes in Classic White Shirt and Quirky Blue Denim! View Pics of Darlings Actor and Producer!

