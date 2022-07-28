Alia Bhatt is going all-the-way to create a fashion statement with her stylish outfits that bring out the diva in her with absolute grace and perfection. Recently, Alia stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming Netflix original, Darlings, and oozed oomph in oversized white shirt that was paired with quirky denim that had tassels throughout the distressed finishing. She upped her style game with not-so-simple flared jeans. Her sloppy bun and golden hoops made her chic style stand-out completely. She is definitely the cynosure of all eyes the classic ensemble. Alia will be making her production debut through this film. Arjun Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt over Her Jawline During Pregnancy

View Pics of Darlings Actor and Producer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

