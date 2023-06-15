Alia Bhatt has shared cute pictures of her on social media. The Heart Of Stone actress took to her official Instagram handle to share adorable pictures of her wearing a colourful cardigan. Alia Bhatt looks absolutely quirky and gorgeous in the heart-patterned cardigan. Her breezy open haired look gives major hairstyle goals. "No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… [sic]," Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption of the cute post. Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt’s Spy Action Thriller to Premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Check Alia Bhatt's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

