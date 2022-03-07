If anything is loved more than her acting, then it has to be Alia Bhatt's sartorial choices. The actress has worn the best attires during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi and it looks like the saga is still continuing. Alia walked the red carpet of ITA Awards in a Bloni sterling silver saree made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather and made heads turn. She added chunky silver jhumkas, hair tied in a clean bun and minimal makeup to complete the look.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)