Setting social media abuzz, Ananya Panday showcased her stunning fashion statement in a black latex strapless mini dress, captivating fans with a photo set she shared on Instagram. The images portrayed her exuding elegance with a subtle yet classy glam style. Opting for a clean updo, Ananya's poised look radiated sophistication as she struck confident poses. Her choice of attire and poised demeanor garnered widespread admiration, solidifying her position as a fashion icon. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

See Ananya Panday's Latest Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

