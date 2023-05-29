Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh were spotted together in Italy. While the Spider-Man actor wore grey pants with a blue shirt, and blue cap, Florence rocked her new shaved head with a black midi cut-out dress and gold jewellery. The two were seen walking down the street in Italy, and it is likely they were shooting for their new romantic film We Live in Time over there. Oscars 2023: Andrew Garfield’s Hilarious Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue About Having to ‘Tangle with Spider-Man’ Goes Viral.

View Andrew and Florence in Italy:

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh were spotted together in Italy. https://t.co/VhO9I1MVU2 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)