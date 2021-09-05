The newly-married songstress, Ariana Grande, is just adorbs in new Instagram photos. The 28-year-old, who is all set to appear as the coach in the 21st season of The Voice, looked like a million bucks in a little brown dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell too took to Instagram to share details of Ariana’s impressive look that had the "7 rings" singer flaunting her signature ponytail and tattoos!

View Photos of Ariana Grande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell Too Shared Ari's Lovely Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)