Stills From Conclave, Wicked, All We Imagine As Light (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The 30th Critics Choice Awards are just around the corner, with the nominations for this prestigious event announced today (December 12). Celebrating the finest in filmmaking, the awards will be held on January 12, 2025, at Barker Hangar, located at the Santa Monica Airport in California. Leading the pack with 11 nominations, each is Ralph Fiennes's Conclave and Ariana Grandee's Wicked, while Divya Prabha and Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light has earned a well-deserved spot in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Check out the Critics Choice Awards 2025 full list of nominees below. Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: From Selena Gomez to Sebastian Stan, Here’s the Full List of Nominees at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Best Picture

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST PICTURE: • A Complete Unknown • Anora • The Brutalist • Conclave • Dune: Part Two • Emilia Pérez • Nickel Boys • Sing Sing • The Substance • Wicked Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE… pic.twitter.com/X06agavTPH — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Actor

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ACTOR: • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown • Daniel Craig – Queer • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave • Hugh Grant – Heretic Tune in to the 30th annual… pic.twitter.com/Yv9CC84IxU — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Actress

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ACTRESS: • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths • Angelina Jolie – Maria • Mikey Madison – Anora • Demi Moore – The Substance Tune in to the 30th annual… pic.twitter.com/nOPZhzmo2s — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Supporting Actor

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: • Yura Borisov – Anora • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain • Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II Tune in to the… pic.twitter.com/WtDoiD4Yma — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Supporting Actress

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: • Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys • Ariana Grande – Wicked • Margaret Qualley – The Substance • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia… pic.twitter.com/q4JHLgDYoF — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Young Actor/Actress

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS: • Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga • Elliott Heffernan – Blitz • Maisy Stella – My Old Ass • Izaac Wang – Didi • Alisha Weir – Abigail • Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet Tune in to the 30th… pic.twitter.com/HmyVdkvDjW — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Acting Ensemble

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: • Anora • Conclave • Emilia Pérez • Saturday Night • Sing Sing • Wicked Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE on E! Sunday, January 12, 2025 (7-10pm ET / PT). pic.twitter.com/8eJb26cMHW — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Director

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST DIRECTOR: • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez • Sean Baker – Anora • Edward Berger – Conclave • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist • Jon M. Chu – Wicked • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance • RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys • Denis… pic.twitter.com/Y58TKB7qja — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Original Screenplay

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: • Sean Baker – Anora • Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance •… pic.twitter.com/LCl4AduvXi — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Adapted Screenplay

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez • Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing • RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys • Peter Straughan – Conclave • Denis… pic.twitter.com/xCIGnMdeI2 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Cinematography

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: • Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu • Alice Brooks – Wicked • Lol Crawley – The Brutalist • Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave • Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two • Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys Tune in to the 30th annual… pic.twitter.com/dnLIUvfxN8 — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Production Design

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: • Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked • Suzie Davies – Conclave • Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu • Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II •… pic.twitter.com/QpjgnzUxZT — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Editing

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST EDITING: • Sean Baker – Anora • Marco Costa – Challengers • Nick Emerson – Conclave • David Jancso – The Brutalist • Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two • Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5 Tune in to the 30th annual… pic.twitter.com/2JrI5E9AnZ — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Costume Design

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST COSTUME DESIGN: • Lisy Christl – Conclave • Linda Muir – Nosferatu • Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria • Paul Tazewell – Wicked • Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two • Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II Tune in to… pic.twitter.com/JlNHa9yzcx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Hair & Makeup

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: • Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice • Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two • Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance • Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount –… pic.twitter.com/00vmgJeJXL — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Visual Effects

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: • Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II • Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked • Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer –… pic.twitter.com/9AKRUERewV — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Animated Feature

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: • Flow • Inside Out 2 • Memoir of a Snail • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl • The Wild Robot Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE on E! Sunday, January 12, 2025… pic.twitter.com/swNKDEBlHn — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Comedy

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST COMEDY: • A Real Pain • Deadpool & Wolverine • Hit Man • My Old Ass • Saturday Night • Thelma Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE on E! Sunday, January 12, 2025 (7-10pm ET / PT). pic.twitter.com/94PVPKfCkV — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Foreign Language Film

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: • All We Imagine as Light • Emilia Pérez • Flow • I’m Still Here • Kneecap • The Seed of the Sacred Fig Tune in to the 30th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards LIVE on E! LIVE on E! Sunday, January 12,… pic.twitter.com/6W0N775FZc — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Song

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST SONG: • “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus • “Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross • “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille • “Harper and Will Go… pic.twitter.com/z2JyI88bke — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

Best Score

Congratulations to the #CriticsChoice nominees for BEST SCORE: • Volker Bertelmann – Conclave • Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist • Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot • Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers • Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part… pic.twitter.com/3Oo19fTKpJ — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 12, 2024

(Note: Critics Choice Awards 2025 will be streaming LIVE and exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on January 13 at 5:30 AM IST onwards.)

