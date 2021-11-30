Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (November 30) and unveiled his look for this year's GQ India magazine cover. The actor looks exceptionally cool in the makeover he is carrying on. The black nail polish on his hands gets all our attention. Khurrana's gender-fluid look is something absolutely unique and stunning obviously. GQ India took to their Instagram handle and explained Khurrana's look as, "Behind his stratospheric rise lies an individual dialled into the nuances of a changing society, someone willing to challenge the status quo. Naturally, @ayushmannk is GQ’s Game Changer of the year."

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

