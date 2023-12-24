Bhumi Pednekar attended Umang 2023 in a gorgeous beige-gold saree from Tarani, styled by Tanya Ghavri. The saree, adorned with white embroideries, was complemented by a matching blouse with puffed sleeves. Bhumi accessorised with a layered pearl necklace and opted for a dewy makeup look, showcasing nude pink lips and contoured cheeks with a touch of blush. Sharing several photos on her Instagram, Bhumi playfully referred to herself as 'Bhumi Rani.' Bhumi Pednekar: I Have Consciously Chosen Films That Present the Woman of Today.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Post

