Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been making waves in the fashion world with her latest trendsetting avatar. The talented star recently took to Instagram to share a stunning series of pictures, showcasing her Barbie Core fashion style. Bhumi looked absolutely sizzling in a shiny pink shirt and matching trousers as she struck poses against a picturesque backdrop. Bhumi elegantly styled her hair in a sleek updo, exuding elegance and charm. Bhumi Pednekar Hates Getting Typecast, Calls Herself Fortunate For Playing Variety of Roles in Bollywood.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

