Are you feeling the heat? As Kim Kardashian just dropped a series of clicks from her 'beach for 2' vacay on Instagram and they are sexy AF. In the photos, we can see Kim and beau Pete Davidson boating their way amidst clear blue sea. Well, talking about the couple's getaway fashion, while KUWTK star went the bikini way, her guy flaunted his tattooed bod for the watery ride. Breathtaking is the word! Kim Kardashian Gets a Kiss on Her Cheek from Boyfriend Pete Davidson in PDA-Filled Pics!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)