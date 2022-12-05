Actress Millie Bobby Brown shared a loved-up snap on her Instagram handle, posing with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 18-year-old Enola Holmes star is wearing a white string bikini for a relaxed beach day with her man. The young pair have been painting the social media red with their cute love. The British actress captioned the post, writing, "sunny one so true, i love you." Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Bongiovi for over a year now, making their relationship Instagram-official in November 2021.

View Photo of Millie Bobby Brown With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

