Jisoo gives major fashion goals for a casual day-out! The BLACKPINK singer dropped new pics of Instagram and kept it cool and comfy in the beige sweatshirt and skort (pair of shorts with a flap of skirt in the front). For the glam, the K-pop star chose to go for a sleek ponytail and subtle make-up while radiating her minimal style perfectly. No doubt, the Adidas outfit made her look chic and trendy! BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Goes Casual in Cool T-shirt and Denims; View Pics of the K-Pop Star in Latest Instagram Post

View Pics of BLACKPINK Jisoo in Casual Sweatshirt and Skort:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

