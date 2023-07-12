BLACKPINK's Jisoo has once again left fans in awe with her breathtaking fashion sense as she recently dazzled in an all-black feather dress. The K-pop sensation looked absolutely stunning, radiating elegance and style. Jisoo perfectly accessorised her ensemble, wearing a black hairband that added a touch of sophistication to her look. Holding a black purse, she exuded confidence and poise while striking a pose for the camera. SM Entertainment’s New 7 Member Boy Band To Consist of NCT Members Sungchan, Shotaro & SM Rookies’ Eunseok, Seunghan, More To Be Revealed – Reports. Check Out The Picture Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)