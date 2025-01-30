BLACKPINK’s Jisoo never fails to captivate with her beauty and effortless style. She recently attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show, looking stunning in a glamorous all-black outfit. The K-pop star stuns in a 3/4-sleeved jacket, and she pairs it with a full-length, flowy skirt. She completes her ensemble with a stylish black clutch. Her flawless makeup with hints of peaches and pink gives her a natural glow. Her neatly styled hair, adorned with chic accessories, adds to her charm. With her elegance and charm, Jisoo effortlessly steals the spotlight. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 Show, K-Pop Idol Steals the Spotlight in Dazzling Gown (See Pics & Video).

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Attends Dior Couture Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)