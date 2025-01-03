It’s BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s birthday today! Happy birthday, Jisoo! The stunning K-pop star was born on January 3, 1995. She turns 30 years old today. Jisoo is loved and cherished by her fans across the globe for her incredible talents, beauty, charm, and impeccable fashion sense. Today, on her birthday, we take a look at 7 times the K-pop idol has proved she is a fashion chameleon who can pull off any look with ease. Jisoo oozes princess vibes in a black strapless gown that flaunts her envious curves. She channels her inner Barbie in a dreamy pink dress with cut-outs, florals, and feathers. She exudes elegance in a black strapless top paired with flared pants, taking sophistication to another level. She oozes rockstar vibes in a black crop top paired with a mini skirt accentuated with metallic detailing. Jisoo stuns in a brown mini strapless dress that is playful. She keeps things casual but glamorous in a black-and-white pleated printed dress. From her accessories to her hair and makeup, every detail is always on point. Here’s to more iconic moments from the fashion queen. BLACKPINK Jisoo HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish the K-Pop Star Happy Birthday With Messages, Greetings and HBD Photos.

Princess Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Hey There, Barbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Fashion Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Rockstar!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Elegance Personified

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Oh-So-Glamorous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🪐 (@sooyaaa__)

Casual, but Make It Stylish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

