Who’s got plans on 14 February? Don’t worry, we’re not talking about 2025 Valentine’s Day dates but something way cooler—BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is making her solo comeback. Yes, you read that right. The singer and actress is booked and busy this year, and it shows in her work. Alongside her Disney+ series Newtopia, Jisoo is dropping her solo album on February 14. A six-second teaser has just dropped, and while it doesn’t reveal much (polygraph vibes, anyone?), BLINKs are already convinced it will be a certified hit. Mark your calendars—this is one comeback you don’t want to miss. ‘Newtopia’ Trailer: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Faces Zombies and Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Park Jung Min in This ‘End-of-the-World’ Zom-Com (Watch Video).

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Announces Solo Comeback Album on February 14

JISOO unveils teaser video to her solo comeback. Out February 14th. pic.twitter.com/U2z2PMdkq6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 13, 2025

