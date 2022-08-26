Jisoo and her stylish appearances have always been buzzworthy! This time again, the BLACKPINK star oozed elegance in pink couture that looked as exquisite and alluring as the K-pop singer herself. She looked gorgeous in the mini dress that had corset-detailing to amp up the ensemble with absolute perfection. Her knee-high boots captivated the attention of all BLINKS who went gaga over her spellbinding fashion! Check out her latest Instagram post where she strikes a cute pose in the stunning outfit. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is a Baby Doll in Boxy Fit Shirt and Mini Skirt; View Pics

BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Pink Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

