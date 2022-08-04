BLACKPINK stars have got a charm that's classy AF! Their style quotient speaks a lot through their amazing mirror selfies that create a buzz amongst the BLINKS. Jisoo or Kim Ji-soo from the K-pop girl band is giving major fashion goals in casual outfits that are just fantastic. Recently, she wore a boxy fit shirt with a neck tie and paired it with black solid mini skirt that radiated her chic style and vogue. No doubt, she looks like a baby doll in the trendy outfit that adds to her à la mode style statements of the season. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Is a Casual Chic in White Top and Stylish Accessories; View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Boxy Fit Shirt and Mini Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)