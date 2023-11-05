Rosé turned heads at the LACMA Gala in a stunning vintage-inspired dress that was a burst of colors. She graced the event in a one-shoulder dress featuring vibrant purple, yellow, green, and brown hues, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. With her blonde hair elegantly tied up in a half ponytail. BLACKPINK’s Rosé Strikes a Pose in Parking Lot, K-Pop Idol Shares Stunning Pics in Sleeveless Black Mini Dress.
View Rose's Outfit Here:
BLACKPINK's Rosé at LACMA Gala. pic.twitter.com/H1pEhdiSf4
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023
Watch Video Here:
Rosé IG story 🤍 @Blackpink pic.twitter.com/knUnC5o5gj
— 젠바🌹♥️ (@blackpinkbabo) November 5, 2023
