Deepika Padukone, who happens to be a jury on duty at Cannes this year made her first red carpet appearance dressed in a black and gold saree, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. From head to toe, the Bollywood actress looked exquisite in the shimmery desi ensemble. Not to miss, the danglers, her superbly done dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and hair tied in a neat bun. Beautiful is the word! Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Opts for Sabyasachi Mukherjee Dress for Photocall (View Photos).

Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)