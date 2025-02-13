Deepika Padukone graced Cartier’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Dubai, leaving an indelible mark of elegance. Sharing moments from the event on social media, she captioned, “An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier!” For the occasion, she opted for a timeless black gown from the prestigious JADE by Monica and Karishma. The ensemble featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder design, and billowy full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, creating a stunning silhouette. The gown’s flowing fabric, ruffled hem, and pleated details added dramatic flair. However, it was the breathtaking 63.76-carat rubellite pendant Chryseis neckpiece that stole the spotlight. Not to be overlooked, her impeccable makeup game completed the look. Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students’ Mental Well-being in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone Never Fails to Impress Us With Her Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

