Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a rare public appearance together as they were spotted attending a wedding on Friday (January 16). The charismatic duo turned heads in ethnic outfits, giving off strong Bajirao Mastani vibes. Deepika looked gorgeous in a pink embroidered suit, accessorized with heavy jewellery, while the Don 3 actor looked dashing in a sherwani. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, Ranveer Singh was seen assisting his wife as they made their way to the car after exiting the venue. For the unversed, the duo embraced parenthood for the first time on September 8, 2024, as they welcomed their baby girl, Dua. Ever since the power couple has been rarely seen together in public. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal Dua’s Face and Introduce Her to Paparazzi; New Parents Request Privacy for Their Daughter (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Attend a Wedding in Mumbai

