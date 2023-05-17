Sara Ali Khan looked like an amazing vision in white with her sheer saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Cannes Film Festival, The actress who made her debut at the festival this year posed for pictures in her saree with her pallu slung on her arm instead of over the shoulder. Sara sported an exquisite hairstyle with a bun and loose strands, and paired her outfit with a big beaded black and white necklace. Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023! Actress Makes Her Debut at the Prestigious Event in Pastel Lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

View Sara's Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)