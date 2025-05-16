Nitanshi Goel gets the ‘phool mark’ for her fashionable debut at Cannes 2025. On Day 3 at the Festival de Cannes, the Laapataa Ladies star walked the red carpet in a custom creation by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The 17-year-old’s custom-made black and gold embroidered gown featured kasab craftsmanship and delicate macrame on a sheer black fabric, exuding elegance and heritage. The heavily embellished with gold floral embroidery added the accurate drama to her look. She kept her styling minimal, and her soft glam ensured that her outfit stood out as she effortlessly turned heads at the prestigious film festival. Cannes 2025 Dates: What To Expect From This Year’s Festival De Cannes?

Nitanshi Goel Makes Stunning Cannes Debut

Head-Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrey & Urja (@shreyandurjastyle)

In Another Look, Nitanshi Goel Pays Tribute To Hindi Cinema Legends

OOTD Moments at Cannes!

17-year-old #LaapataaLadies star #NitanshiGoel stuns at #Cannes2025 in an ivory saree tribute to Bollywood legends like #Rekha, #sridevi & #Madhubala 🌟 Her pearl hair accessory carried mini portraits of icons — pure nostalgia meets elegance! 👑 pic.twitter.com/hzgEevv7Wf — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) May 15, 2025

