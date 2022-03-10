Deepika Padukone is surely having the best time of her life after the super success of her latest release Gehraiyaan. Now, the lady who's known for her sass has posed for a magazine and it's LIT. In the photoshoot pics, we get to see the diva in shimmery attires, colourful pantsuit along with glam eye makeup. Indeed, DP is a style goddess for Allure. Victoria Beckham Praises Deepika Padukone’s Latest Gehraiyaan Promotions Look, Instagrams Indian Actress’ All-White OOTD, Check DP’s Reaction.

Deepika Padukone Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)